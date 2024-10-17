Nominate a sporting great: New category in Sports Hall of Fame

The most recent 2024 ceremony held earlier this year, featuring: judges panel Chair Keith Smith, Gary Ruby (son of the late Kenneth Ruby), Jonte Wright (son of Ian Wright), and Mayor Andrew Tripe.

Nominations open on Monday for the Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame, with a new category added this year acknowledging the region’s dedicated sporting administrators.

The Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame celebrates the contributions of local sportspeople who have represented New Zealand, as well as supporters and officials who, through their involvement in sport, have made a significant impact on our sporting heritage.

Nominations are open from Monday, October 21, until Wednesday, November 27. A judging panel will decide on the winners with two inductees formally recognised in a ceremony in March, 2025.

To qualify for nomination, candidates must be from the Whanganui district (either by birth or having moved here), have represented New Zealand as an athlete and have retired from competition for five years; and/or have made a positive contribution to sport in the district.

Chair of the judges panel, Keith Smith, says there is a deserving place in the Sports Hall of Fame for those who work behind the scenes to advance their chosen sport.