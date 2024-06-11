Finalists: Ned George (Wairoa); Hunter Davis (Omatane/Kawhatau; Craig Johns (Raetihi); Jamie Shrubsall (Omatane/Kawhatau); Robbie Calder (St Bathans); Lana Chrystal (Moawhango) and Judge, Clark Chrystal (Tutira) timekeeper.

The Taranaki Sheep Dog Trial Centre hosted the North Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships at the Eltham-Takau club grounds inland from the small township of Eltham in South Taranaki last week. It was a massive five days of competition with over 250 heading dogs and 270 huntaways competing for the NZ titles.

The Wanganui Centre was well represented, particularly in the huntaway events, with five centre dogs making the finals.

Lana Chrsytal and Belle.

Two young ladies added some real sparkle to the huntaway events with Whangamonona’s Rachel Law and her well-seasoned huntaway ‘Miss’ winning the North Island zig-zag hunt and placing third in the NZ title runoff. Rachel has made a real name for herself over the last eight or so years. Rachel works at Paparata Station on the forgotten Highway eastern Taranaki. Earlier in May at the South Island Champs Rachel was 7th in the Shorthead with ‘Shrimp’.

A 22-year-old, Lana Chrystal, from the Moawhango club, with her five-year-old dog ‘Belle’(the first dog she has broken in) won their first open in the 2023 season, this being her third season of dog trialling, the pair got on the leader board on the first day of competition and stayed there to end up 2nd in the North Island Straight Hunt. Lana started shepherding at Wairoa and has worked at the Kelly Land Co on the Taihape/Napier Road for over two years, she grew up around sheepdogs.

Jamie Shrubsall and Rusty.

It was Lana’s first time in any runoff she found it nerve-racking and overwhelming, but a great experience going forward with her dogs and the sport.

For Lana’s Dad, Clark Chrystal, who judged the Straight Hunt, it must have been his worst nightmare and his proudest moment when Lana and Belle hung in with an excellent first run and made the final.

Hunter Davis and Chief.

Another young competitor, Hunter Davis from the Omatane/Kawhatau club, was also in his first runoff finals with Chief in the Straight and Pound in the Zig-zag both dogs placing fourth in the finals.

Craig Johns and Clay.

Craig Johns and Clay from the Raetihi club were fifth in the North Island and NZ Straight Hunt. Johns and Clay won the South Island Straight Hunt title in 2023.

Jamie Shrubsall and Rusty also from the Omatane/Kawhatau club were third in the North Island and sixth in the NZ Straight Hunt.

Rachel Law and Miss, winners of North Island Straight Hunt.

While South Island dogs dominated the heading with nine dogs in the runoffs, Stuart Child from TeAnga with his young dog Diesel, won the NZ Shorthead Title and Leo Edginton from Tolaga Bay with Roxy took out the Nth Island Shorthead with a 99-point run.

The 2024 NZ Trans -Tasman team travelling to Geelong, Victoria to contest the Wayleggo Cup later in the year are, Scott Hunter and Lucy; Leo Edginton and Roxy; Ben Millar and King; Stuart Child and Diesel ( Paul Collins & Sky reserve)

Hunter Davis and Pound.

The Showring trials kick off from June 19 to 22 with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter fundraiser taking place in the National Equestrian Centre, Aratiatia, Taupo.