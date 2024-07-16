Advertisement
New Zealand pianist Sylvia Jiang coming to Whanganui

Whanganui Midweek
By Ingrid Culliford
2 mins to read
Rising star, pianist Sylvia Jiang.

Ingrid Culliford is chairwoman of Chamber Music Whanganui.

OPINION

Chamber Music Whanganui is excited to present emerging pianist Sylvia Jiang in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand. As part of her debut national tour as a soloist, this brilliant up-and-coming musician will perform on Thursday, July 25, at 7.30pm in the Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Jiang’s seven-centre national tour features a rich and challenging solo piano programme inspired by the idea of “home” – both in a broad sense and through the artist’s personal lens on the feeling of belonging.

Her exceptional talent as a performer shines through her interpretations of works by New Zealand composers, American music reminiscent of her time in New York City, and compositions reflecting her family’s Chinese heritage.

Chopin and Prokofiev’s sonatas complete the promising concert pianist’s impressive repertoire. The programme is beautifully balanced, with varied miniatures like Gareth Farr’s The Horizon from Owhiro Bay, Gershwin’s Three Preludes and Gao Ping’s “Nostalgia” framing the two larger-scale works.

New Zealand-born Jiang is a Juilliard graduate and holds an Artist Diploma from the Peabody Institute. Her performances have been featured on BBC News, ABC Australia, and RNZ Concert, amongst others, and she has won numerous prizes at prestigious competitions including the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition.

Recently, on July 4, she performed Prokofiev’s famously difficult Piano Concerto Number 2 with the Auckland Philharmonia receiving rave reviews for her performance.

In an introduction to her programme, she said: ”When I left New Zealand at the age of 18 to move to New York City for further studies, I was full of optimism and excitement.

“Now 10 years later (armed with perhaps a slightly different sense of optimism and excitement), I’m thrilled to present a programme that reflects not only my journey thus far but the person that I am becoming. This programme is an eclectic blend of sounds both old and new, with a particular New Zealand and American flair,” she said.

■ Come along to the Concert Chamber on Thursday, July 25 to hear this talented musician perform live. Tickets are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, or at the door (cash only, no eftpos). Adults $40, seniors $35, CMW subscribers $25 (or pre-pay), students $5.

