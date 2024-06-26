Holy Family Parish Priest - Father John Roberts, Bishop John Adams - Palmerston North Catholic Diocese, with staff and students of St Marcellin School.

Newly-appointed Bishop John Adams, from the Palmerston North Catholic Diocese, led a special mass with the children and staff of St Marcellin School on Wednesday, June 26, at Holy Family Church in Whanganui.

Bishop Adams had a special message to share with the parishioners of Holy Family Church and the school community. He had announced at the beginning of Mass that he had been meeting with the school principal, Belinda Backwell, and the school board, to discuss the investment the Diocese would be making in the school property and grounds.

Bishop Adams was very impressed with the school, and the calibre of its students and commented on the wonderful work that had been undertaken by the principal and staff. The diocese will be starting Phase 1 of the refurbishment project this year, providing improved classrooms and furnishings, with Phases 2 and 3 to follow.

The principal and school board are very excited about the investment the diocese is making in the school and are looking forward to showcasing the newly refurbished facilities in due course.

The St Marcellin School students, Father John Roberts and Bishop Adams conducted a beautiful service, where the students were able to showcase their singing abilities, with heartfelt renditions of Mo Maria and Hosea. During his sermon, the Bishop had three key messages to bestow upon the students.