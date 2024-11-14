Joan Rosier-Jones, author of Murder Most Foul.

Joan Rosier-Jones’ play Murder Most Foul was Repertory Theatre’s play of choice for our October play reading. Based on her novel, The Murder of Chow Yat, the play explores the unsolved murder near Gordon’s Bush in 1922.

It really is a mystery because Chow Yat was well-liked, friendly and considerate, yet he was murdered near his whare on the outskirts of town. Why murder a harmless man? Who was the perpetrator? No verifiable answers so far, so the mystery remains.

A body is found lying in the road. What happened? Who is it? Why is he there in the middle of the road? The police investigation is inconclusive. The public is baying for justice, fearful of the murderer in their midst.

No useful information is forthcoming despite a considerable reward for information being offered. An innocent immigrant is put on trial for the murder of Chow Yat – why? There was no evidence linking him to the murder of the Chinese market gardener.