Multiple meets for Whanganui swimmers

It was a busy weekend on the swim front. Multiple meets, a host of personal bests (PBs) and medals, a Whanganui age group record and a 400m butterfly thrown in for good measure!
On Saturday, October 19, coach Richard Gheel and a team of six travelled to the Capital Classic long course meet at the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre as race prep for end-of-year meets.
There were some encouraging swims including a number of long course (50m pool) personal bests. Isabella Boden-Cave, 11, made an impressive debut at her first competitive meet, improving her 50m freestyle time by 1.3 seconds.
After some family travel arrangements like something out of the Krypton Factor, Ziva Bunker, 12, then travelled up to Hamilton to compete at the St Paul’s Long Course Speed Meet with her sights set on securing additional long course qualifying times for the upcoming New South Wales Champs.