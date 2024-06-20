The Tide bus service in Whanganui.

A significant boost in funding for public transport services and operations in the Manawatū-Whanganui region has been welcomed by Whanganui MP Carl Bates.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced indicative funding for the period 2024 to 2027 has increased by 40% nationwide.

The funding increase was confirmed by the NZTA Board, from the National Land Transport Fund.

Manawatū-Whanganui has fared even better with funding increasing from $13.4 million to $20.2m, an increase of 51%.

It was good news for Taranaki as well with an increase in funding from $7.76m to $11m, a 44% rise.

The South Taranaki and Stratford Districts are in the northern half of the Whanganui electorate.

“Opposition parties often criticise National over its level of commitment to public transport,” said Carl Bates.

“The numbers announced by Minister Brown however cannot be ignored, and the coalition Government has once again delivered for the constituents of the Whanganui electorate.

“This is a record investment in public transport services and operations to deliver reliable services to commuters across the country,” Bates said.

Minister Brown has also confirmed the rollout of the National Ticketing Solution (NTS) that will enable contactless debit and credit card payments starting this year in Auckland.

The NTS system will go live in Taranaki in early 2026, and in Whanganui-Rangitīkei later in 2026.

This solution will enable the public to choose the payment method that works best for them.

This includes contactless debit or credit cards, as well as digital payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay on mobile phones and smartwatches, while still having the option of a pre-paid transit card.

“These methods are common elsewhere around the world, and it’s time New Zealanders had access to the same standard of service,” said Simeon Brown.

Carl Bates described Thursday’s announcement as “really good news, both for those who provide public transport services and those who use the services”.

“The coalition Government is committed to investing in reliable public transport services and technology so that local councils can deliver the services New Zealanders need,” Bates said.

“It’s an important part of our commitment to get New Zealand back on track.”