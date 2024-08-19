National MP for Whanganui Carl Bates with staff and students of St Marcellin School.

National MP for Whanganui Carl Bates took time out of his busy schedule to visit the staff and students of St Marcellin School on Friday, August 16.

Bates spent time with the board chair, Sandy Cuff, principal Belinda Backwell and parish priest Father John Roberts discussing the school, its history and the current school renovations. Bates then took a tour of the school grounds and met with the students.

The senior students have been working on their persuasive writing this term and focusing on speech writing and debating. In preparation for Bates’ visit and to gain some insight into speeches in Parliament, the students watched Bates’ maiden speech.

This of course sparked some curiosity in the students who had questions on how Bates controlled his nerves when public speaking, to which he imparted some sage advice for the students.

“It’s all about being prepared and being able to talk, whether it be for 30 seconds or 30 minutes,” said Bates. “Sometimes you will prepare an entire speech and at the last minute, depending on what is happening in Parliament on that day, the Whip will ask you to shorten or lengthen your speech.”