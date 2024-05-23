Sorting books for the Monster Book Sale at Memorial Hall back in 2022.

The Rotary Club of Whanganui is to hold a Monster Book Fair in the Whanganui War Memorial Hall.

Similar to those in past years, there will be a multitude of books in all conceivable categories and proceeds from the Book Fair will go to support Life Flight, youth and community groups.

An auction of a Wolseley 16/60 car will be held at 1.00pm on Saturday, June 1, on the forecourt of the War Memorial Centre, with the car having been provided by Boyd’s Autobarn.

The car is in great condition and is a real souvenir of the 1960s. Proceeds from the auction are to go towards the Book Fair.

Jigsaws have been donated to the Book Fair by Jack Ager, with proceeds to go towards the Book Fair. Jigsaw Exchange started back in 2016 when Ager filled his time doing jigsaws after his wife passed away.

He soon collected quite a few and decided to have a swap/meet at his home. It proved very popular as there is no charge and people started bringing more than they were taking away.

Ager ended up moving the whole operation to the Baptist Church in Wicksteed Street, as they had the cupboards to store the now 800 - 900 puzzles he had acquired.

The meets continue and are held the last Saturday morning (10 - 11.30am) of each month unless it’s a holiday weekend. Ager also began to realise that there were plenty of double-ups, so he generously donates them to the Rotary Book Sale - only to get them back again down the track, as people realise they can swap them at no charge.

Raffles will be available on each day of the Book Fair and will be drawn on the day.

■ From Friday, May 31, to June 3, open 9am - 4.30pm each day.



