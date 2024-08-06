Whanganui Riverbank parkrun joined 49 other parkruns around the country on Saturday, August 3.

Whanganui Riverbank parkrun joined 49 other parkruns around the country on Saturday, August 3 to celebrate the launch of the 50th weekly parkrun event in New Zealand.

Ashburton Domain parkrun in Canterbury became the country’s 50th parkrun, which are free 5km community events held every Saturday morning in parks and open spaces around the country. The parkruns are open to walkers, runners and volunteers of all ages and abilities.

The parkrunners around the country were encouraged to wear red to mark the major milestone. The colour red is synonymous with the number 50 at parkrun, with participants earning a red milestone shirt with the number 50 on it once they have walked, run or volunteered at parkrun on 50 different occasions.

More than 125,000 different people have participated in New Zealand parkruns since the first event launched in Wellington in 2012. Each parkrun is co-ordinated entirely by volunteers, with more than 145,000 people around the country having helped out at their local parkrun over the past 12 years.

Whanganui Riverbank parkrun began in July 2020 and is expecting its 10,000th finisher to cross the line this month.