The scratch bunch leaving the start line led by the eventual winner, Matai Bartlett, who rode his way through the field.

The Whanganui Cycling Club Strada 5 Road Series is proving most popular, with monthly races from Durie Hill School out to Reid’s Hill and return over 35km.

Club captain Brian Hayward said 35 riders had so far competed in the series. “Sunday’s race, on September 8, was indeed challenging, with the riders having to battle the strong winds,” he said.

“The scratch bunch handled the conditions well and with good co-ordination managed to catch and pass all the riders who started ahead of them in the handicap system.”

Results

1 Matai Bartlett, 2 Pat Johnstone, 3 Brendon Sharratt. Front marker Ben Hibbs hung on well to take 4th place.