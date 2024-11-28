Wanganui Tramping Club member Dorothy Symes takes advantage of a fixed rope to descend a steep slope at Ōwhango.

Climbs or descents on tracks are sometimes so steep that there are fixed ropes or chains to help passing trampers.

So it was when the Wanganui Tramping Club teamed up with the Taumarunui Tramping Club for a day trip near Ōwhango.

On one particularly steep part, a rope had helpfully been attached and was much appreciated by the trampers.

Ropes can deteriorate, so in some areas, particularly on rocky slopes, it is more common for chains to be fitted.

The Rangiwahia Scenic Reserve doesn’t have any serious hills, but the route does have a network of fixed ropes that assists trampers up and down some steep and potentially slippery areas.