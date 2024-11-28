When an overnight tramp went to Waiorongomai Hut in Remutaka Forest Park, the Wanganui Tramping Club group used fixed ropes on five occasions to clamber in and out of the steep-sided Waiorongomai Stream.
December is a busy month for the club with features such as the annual visit to Taumarunui, a multi-day trip over the Matemateaonga Track and a canoeing/tramping event involving the Whanganui River and Mangapurua Track.
The full weekend programme for December is:
■ Saturday-Sunday, 7-8, Taumarunui Weekend, leader Dave
■ Saturday or Sunday, 7 or 8, Blue Range Hut, leader Johnny
■ Tuesday-Saturday, 10-14, Matemateaonga Track, leaders Peter and Anne
■ Saturday-Sunday 14-15, Atene-Tuakira Trig, leaders Laurel and Rozy
■ Wednesday-Friday, 18-20, Canoe/Tramp, leaders Dave and Esther
■ Saturday or Sunday, 21 or 22, Tongariro River Trail, leader Linda
■ Saturday or Sunday, 28 or 29, Climb Hauhangatahi, leaders Trish and Viv
The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on December 5 and 19 for the TT1 group and a shorter one for the TT2 group on December 12.
To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips.
Some trips have limited numbers, so leaders have the final say about who to take because they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips.
For further information go to our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz