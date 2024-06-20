The swathe of parataniwha on the track to Rerekapa Hut is impressive.

Trampers are used to walking in the bush but sometimes they find themselves enjoying particularly stunning environments. An example of this was a recent Wanganui Tramping Club visit to Rerekapa Hut in eastern Taranaki when trampers were treated to magnificent swashes of elatostema rugosum.

Commonly known as parataniwha or New Zealand begonia, this is an herbaceous ground cover plant that is endemic to this country.

It is mainly low-lying but can grow up to 1m high in wet, shaded places such as gullies and stream sides. It has long green-purple leaves with prominent veins and a saw-like edge. Parataniwha is seen in many areas but its sheer proliferation along the 90-minute track into the hut was particularly impressive and memorable.

The common name parataniwha, roughly translates to “home of the taniwha” and suggests the presence of a taniwha, a powerful supernatural being in Māori mythology.

The Wanganui Tramping Club’s weekend programme for July features one weekend trip to Herepai Hut in eastern Tararua and three-day walks. The club’s full weekend programme for next month is:

6 or 7 Saturday or Sunday, Old Coach Rd, leader Adrian

13 Saturday, Riverbank Wander

13 Saturday, Midwinter Pot Luck Meal, leaders Suzanne and Robert

20-21 Saturday-Sunday, Herepai Hut, leaders John and Dave

27 or 28 Saturday or Sunday, Rangi Hut, leader Terry

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweeks have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on July 4 and 18 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on July 11 and 25.

To join weekend trips, call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, July 2, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm, will feature a talk by Joamari van der Walt from Horsley Christie on the changes required for Incorporated Societies. All welcome.