Whanganui Lyric Singers.

Whanganui Lyric Singers will be performing at a mid-year concert this month. This will be the first time the choir’s new musical director, William Pati, takes charge of a live performance.

On offer will be the usual mix of songs ranging from traditional folk to more modern pieces with some old favourites in between.

The choir has a tradition of supporting local musicians and will be joined by three guest acts.

We Three Strings is made up of Darryl Jones (guitar), Jill Winchester (recorder and violin) and Claire Barrett (violin). They mainly play Celtic music and offer a contrast to both the choir and other guests.

Lorida and Obus Venter are a married couple who will be playing together. Lorida (harp) and Obus (violin) have been in New Zealand since 2018 having moved from South Africa and are a great addition to the musical talent in Whanganui. Obus will also accompany the choir in one song.

Francis Gregory is the final guest and will be playing the tenor horn. A local young man, he began playing with Wanganui Brass at 8 years old and has recently rejoined them. This may be the last time he performs in Whanganui for a while as he is about to move to Auckland to begin studying radiography.

Tickets on the door are $20 for adults, children are free. The mid-year concert is on June 15 at 2pm at Trinity Methodist Church on Wicksteed St.