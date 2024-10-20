Francie Bayler and Jodie Brunger from Sports Whanganui on the finish line. The Whanganui Central heat was held on Wednesday, October 16.

“Having been on hiatus since 2021, we’re so excited to introduce a whole new group of tamariki from across the region to Fastest Kid on The Block.”

At each neighbourhood heat, there will be races for boys and girls in the under-9 (60m), under-11 (80m), and under-14 (80m) age groups.

Winners from each heat will not only earn local bragging rights but will also be invited to represent their neighbourhoods as part of the Pak’n’Save Cooks Classic programme, a highlight of the national athletics calendar.

Paula Conder giving instructions at the Whanganui Central heat.

“For the ‘Fastest Kids’ who go on to race at Cooks Gardens it’s a chance to wear their neighbourhood colours with pride and experience the thrill of being able to compete on the same track as some of New Zealand’s best athletes,” said Brunger.

The Whanganui Central heat was held on Wednesday, October 16.

Dates and locations for more heats:

■ Eastern Whanganui – Wednesday, October 23, Williams Domain (includes Durie Hill, Putiki and Whanganui East)

■ Western Whanganui – Friday, October 25, Victoria Park (includes St Johns Hill, Westmere and Waverley)

■ Rangitīkei – Monday, November 11, Rangitīkei College, Bredins Line, Marton

■ Raetihi – Tuesday, November 12, Raetihi Primary School

■ Ohakune – Thursday, November 14, Ohakune Primary School

■ Taumarunui – date and location TBC (organised by Taumarunui Youth and Community Trust)

Under-9 boys' race. The Whanganui Central heat was held on Wednesday, October 16.

Races at each heat will be run from 3.30pm to 4pm, with prizegiving held after the last race. Parents and whānau can register participants online at http://tiny.cc/fastestkid or in person on the day.

“If you miss your neighbourhood heat, you can go along to any of the other heats and still have a go. It’s about getting as many kids as possible taking part and enjoying running together,” says Brunger.

Fastest Kid on the Block is sponsored and supported by Whanganui Athletic and Harrier Club, Taumarunui Youth and Community Trust, CookieTime, and MTVIEW screen printing.

The Pak’n’Save Cooks Classic is a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event incorporating the New Zealand senior mile national championships for women and men. For more information visit www.athleticswanganui.co.nz.