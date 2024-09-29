Where to get free and confidential advice
Citizens Advice Bureau help people understand their rights and how to access the services they need. October marks the 50th Anniversary of the Citizens Advice Bureau Whanganui and its long-standing service to the community.
When its doors opened in 1974 it heralded a new era in community service in Whanganui. It brought together a group of local people committed to offering a friendly, helpful non-judgmental environment for fellow community members seeking help, advice and/or a listening ear.
The Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) in Whanganui was established less than a year after the New Zealand Association of CABs started. There are now 80 bureaux across the motu.
The concept of the Citizens Advice Bureaux originated in Britain in 1939 to assist citizens to cope with the dislocation and trauma of war. The bureaux offered advice but also collected information on the problems and issues causing stress and bringing those issues to the attention of authorities. That model is maintained to this day.