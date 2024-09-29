Advertisement
Local Citizens Advice Bureau marks 50th anniversary

By Karen Thompson
Volunteers Trevor Woon and Melva Knapp outside the Whanganui Citizens Advice Bureau.

Where to get free and confidential advice

Citizens Advice Bureau help people understand their rights and how to access the services they need. October marks the 50th Anniversary of the Citizens Advice Bureau Whanganui and its long-standing service to the community.

When its doors opened in 1974 it heralded a new era in community service in Whanganui. It brought together a group of local people committed to offering a friendly, helpful non-judgmental environment for fellow community members seeking help, advice and/or a listening ear.

The Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) in Whanganui was established less than a year after the New Zealand Association of CABs started. There are now 80 bureaux across the motu.

The concept of the Citizens Advice Bureaux originated in Britain in 1939 to assist citizens to cope with the dislocation and trauma of war. The bureaux offered advice but also collected information on the problems and issues causing stress and bringing those issues to the attention of authorities. That model is maintained to this day.

Before the 1972 general election in New Zealand, many of the party door-to-door canvassers in Whanganui reported listening to the issues raised by the community. A group working with Russell Marshall, the Member of Parliament to be, went on to further door-knock, to understand the needs of the community, particularly the elderly, and found the need for an agency to provide information and perhaps advocate for the inquirers.

The NZ Herald in 1973 reporting on a council meeting said “Little People need help to handle their problems.” The Whanganui Chronicle said “A grim picture of the need for Citizens Advice Bureau in the city”. Following discussion with the council and the advocacy of Marshall, the Whanganui Citizens Advice Bureau was established in 1974.

Information pamphlets available at the Whanganui Citizens Advice Bureau.
Today, CAB has the modern advantage of a well-maintained database system, the internet and smartphones. In 1974 it managed with hand-written ledgers to record each client interaction, a reliable landline telephone and regular walk-in clients.

The Whanganui CAB has a walk-in office in Guyton St, has email and phone access and has provided pop-up services at libraries and the shopping mall. The CAB also offers specialist “clinic” services including Justice of the Peace, legal advice and a clinic on family court issues.

This last year, CAB Whanganui undertook 1237 interviews and 113 “clinic” appointments. It is also proud to work with the local Fire Station and its electric blanket testing programme and act as a drop-off/collection point.

In addition, the national organisation uses insights from clients’ experiences to show when policies and laws and/or their implementation have a negative impact on people; working for positive social change.

Opening hours and contact: Monday to Friday 9.30am to 1pm, Walk-in: 120 Guyton St, Whanganui. Phone: 06 345 0844 or 0800 367 222

Email: whanganui.cab@gmail.com

