Before the 1972 general election in New Zealand, many of the party door-to-door canvassers in Whanganui reported listening to the issues raised by the community. A group working with Russell Marshall, the Member of Parliament to be, went on to further door-knock, to understand the needs of the community, particularly the elderly, and found the need for an agency to provide information and perhaps advocate for the inquirers.

The NZ Herald in 1973 reporting on a council meeting said “Little People need help to handle their problems.” The Whanganui Chronicle said “A grim picture of the need for Citizens Advice Bureau in the city”. Following discussion with the council and the advocacy of Marshall, the Whanganui Citizens Advice Bureau was established in 1974.

Information pamphlets available at the Whanganui Citizens Advice Bureau.

Today, CAB has the modern advantage of a well-maintained database system, the internet and smartphones. In 1974 it managed with hand-written ledgers to record each client interaction, a reliable landline telephone and regular walk-in clients.

The Whanganui CAB has a walk-in office in Guyton St, has email and phone access and has provided pop-up services at libraries and the shopping mall. The CAB also offers specialist “clinic” services including Justice of the Peace, legal advice and a clinic on family court issues.

This last year, CAB Whanganui undertook 1237 interviews and 113 “clinic” appointments. It is also proud to work with the local Fire Station and its electric blanket testing programme and act as a drop-off/collection point.

In addition, the national organisation uses insights from clients’ experiences to show when policies and laws and/or their implementation have a negative impact on people; working for positive social change.

Opening hours and contact: Monday to Friday 9.30am to 1pm, Walk-in: 120 Guyton St, Whanganui. Phone: 06 345 0844 or 0800 367 222

Email: whanganui.cab@gmail.com