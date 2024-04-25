After a successful 12 weeks for the participants, Sport Whanganui and Nga Tai o te Awa concluded the Challenge with a community walk around Springvale Park with spot prizes given out.

For the past 12 weeks Green Prescription Sport Whanganui and Ngā tai o te Awa have been providing a pathway to better health in the community through their Lifestyle for Life 12 Week Challenge.

Over the 12 weeks participants were offered a range of opportunities, activities, and information, with the goal to create positive lifestyle changes that are maintainable beyond the Challenge and throughout their everyday life.

“The Lifestyle for Life 12 Week Challenge is all about exploring different aspects of leading a healthier life in the long run. Focus is on the physical tinana, mental, emotional and spiritual wairua sides of their journey, providing tools in their kete to achieve their goals,” says Darren, one of the co-ordinators.

Each participant had a baseline health assessment which included an InBody bioscan, took part in health challenges, attended information sessions with guest speakers, a cooking session at UCOL and a mindful dance movement session.

A major component of the Challenge was heart health. Through the support of the NZ Stroke Foundation, raising awareness of the FAST message was an important part of the 12-Week Challenge.

The FAST acronym stands for Face Arm Speech Take Action - the four major points for anyone having a stroke, taking action to give someone the best chance of recovery.

Strokes affect people at any age and in Aotearoa NZ about 30 per cent of strokes happen to people under the age of 65 years, with our Māori and Pacific whanau 1.5 to 3 times more likely to experience a stroke compared to other Kiwis.

Up to 75 per cent of strokes are preventable and the risks can be reduced by maintaining a healthy diet and weight, exercising more, reducing your salt intake and being smoke and vape-free.

Offering the Lifestyle for Life programme to our community is a supportive approach to encourage positive lifestyle changes. The first step is to examine within your wairua if you are ready to make the change.

If this sounds like you, we would encourage you to be part of our next 12 Week Challenge. For more information, contact Darren at darren@sportwhanganui.co.nz