Louis Devine, Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2024 regional final winner for Lower North Island.

The Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2024 regional finals have now wrapped up and there are 10 finalists preparing to head to Hamilton for the national final on October 23.

Three of these finalists are wildcard winners which includes Liam Dewar of Quantum Waste Water Systems Ltd based in Levin.

Liam was the runner-up at the Lower North Island regional final and is stepping in to take the place of winner Louis Devine from Whanganui, who it now turns out is expecting his first child on October 23 – not just the same week as the final, but the day of!

Louis will return to the competition next year, where he has been offered a wild card spot in the 2025 national final.