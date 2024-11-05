Lean Group offers support for local businesses in Whanganui

“Local businesses Fleet Australasia, Sorenmobler, Bremworth, and Ali Arc Industries, among others, have embraced Lean’s ever-improving principles,” said Easton.

“These principles are shared with the group through workshops, inductions, and site visits. The best part? It’s free to join the Lean Group and they are always welcoming more members in their growing community of businesses benefiting from the programme,” he said.

Each month, between now and June 2025, various events are running to enhance understanding of Lean methodologies, how they relate to different business environments, and how they can be implemented in the workplace.

Included in these events are:

■ A free 2-hour Lean induction session is hosted onsite by a different Lean Group business each month, open to all Lean Group members. Facilitated by continuous improvement expert Darcy Mellsop from ci lab, this offers a “light touch” introduction to Lean practices for staff at all levels, using real examples of Lean in action.

■ The group will also hold free monthly site visits allowing businesses to network and share insights on Lean initiatives, offering a platform for collective learning and support.

■ Eligible Lean members can also access extra support through funding for personalised one-to-one workshops with Lean experts, ci lab. This requires a one-off investment $2,500, which can potentially be off-set by funding from the Regional Business Partners Network.

■ Intensive 1-day workshops will be run by ci lab, involving key senior and middle management personnel. Together, they can create a tailored Lean action plan, with specific objectives for the next six weeks of Lean implementation.

■ Finally, follow-up sessions will be held to provide ongoing guidance and support, ensuring progress and development in implementing Lean practices.

Easton says the feedback from businesses participating in the group is the strategies they learn are realistic, practical and straightforward to implement.

“The key to increasing a business’ efficiency is consistent, incremental improvements. Our aim is to make these strategies accessible and easy to apply,” said Easton.

If you’re interested in joining The Lean Group or would like to learn more, please get in touch with Tim Easton, Strategic Lead for Business, at Whanganui & Partners by emailing tim.easton@whanganuiandpartners.nz or visit discoverwhanganui.nz/lean.

About the Lean Group:

The Whanganui Lean Group was established in 2009 to assist local businesses operate more efficiently by leveraging Lean methodology knowledge across the business community. Lean methodology is a set of business principles that prioritise continuous improvement, eliminating waste and maintaining respect for people. The history of lean methodology originates from practices initiated by Toyota in the 1930s and 1940s.