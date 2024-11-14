Mike and Brian.

The International Jazz Day Jam Sessions at Porridge Watson invite musicians of all persuasions to come along and improvise. Group improvisation is the defining characteristic of jazz music, producing an exciting dynamic.

Musicians communicate with each other as the music develops, and the idea is to create harmonies that resonate and bring people together. The audience is very much involved in the music and that adds to the relaxed atmosphere that encourages participation.

This month sees the return of piano man Chris Dann leading the house band with Michael Franklin-Browne on drums and Dave Griffiths on bass. These are three expert players who enjoy each other’s company on the stage and provide a solid foundation for musicians who come along to jam.

And come they do! Singers, saxophonists, trumpeters, guitarists, pianists, drummers, ukelele and didgeridoo have all been featured in the past. Who will be the first to join in with a trombone a harmonica or another instrument?

That is a huge part of the fun – the unpredictability of who will contribute to the music. And that includes the spontaneous dancing in the room, the laughter and the applause.