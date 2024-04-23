Whanganui Neighbourhood Support area co-ordinator Debra Mortensen, and Jill Stichbury, the group’s assistant area co-ordinator.

Joining Neighbourhood Support (NSG) is important and doesn’t require any commitment, co-ordinators say.

Whanganui people people are kept informed about safety and security in their areas.

“In the event of a natural disaster, we can get information out quickly with reliable information to our database of 6,000 members,” says area co-ordinator Debra Mortensen.

In an emergency, a volunteer centre is set up and Neighbourhood Support has members to call on for assistance.

“Information from Civil Defence is passed onto NSG and forwarded to all their members. That’s why we want as many people as possible on our database,” said Mortensen.

“If there’s a scam going around, we can send out an alert,” she said.

Keeping people safe and informed

Jill Stichbury is the group’s assistant area co-ordinator.

“It’s about keeping people safe and informed,” she said.

“We want our members to be our eyes and ears.

“Sometimes you might see something and it doesn’t look right or it’s suspicious. It’s a matter of getting people to dial 111. The police are frustrated because people are reluctant to call them,” she said.

If an incident is happening, now, dial 111 - if the incident has already happened, call the police on 105.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t own your own home,” said Mortensen.

“You still live in a neighbourhood. It’s a misconception we’ve got to change.

“The vulnerable in your street need to be aware of anything out-of-the-ordinary. In an emergency, you can relay to someone who may be deaf, what is happening.

“It’s about letting the person know they’re not alone and keeping an eye on your neighbours,” she said.

It is easy to join up

NSG has just gone digital, people can sign on by scanning a QR code and there is a new website. This means community members can reach NSG from the their homes.

NSG aims to reach a broader audience and provide ongoing engagement that wasn’t possible before.

■ Email enquiries@nsgwhanganui.org.nz telephone 06 3446746 or 027 284 0555 website: nsgwhanganui.org.nz



