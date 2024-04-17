Jobs lost but more rangers coming

The ranks of DoC rangers (front left and centre pointing) will be boosted in a departmental restructure. These rangers are directing a pinus contorta pulling weekend in Tongariro National Park in March which included Whanganui trampers.

The ranks of DoC rangers (front left and centre pointing) will be boosted in a departmental restructure. These rangers are directing a pinus contorta pulling weekend in Tongariro National Park in March which included Whanganui trampers.

Making Tracks with Scroggin

While 30 back-office jobs are going at the Department of Conversation, the good news is that DoC intends to hire 20 new rangers.

DoC announced a proposed restructuring to meet the Government’s demand for a 6.5 per cent reduction in spending.

The plan means disestablishing 270 positions and creating 140 new roles, resulting in a net reduction of 130 positions, although 101 of these are currently vacant.

The new frontline roles are not included in the above numbers and these positions could be filled by redeploying impacted staff. There will be two new roles in each region which will increase overall frontline capacity.

The roles will be split between 10 ranger project lead positions focusing on the visitor network and deferred maintenance and 10 ranger positions to improve cultural heritage protection at key historic sites. The 130 positions to be disestablished include science advisers, policy workers and management.

May club agenda

Features of the Wanganui Tramping Club’s weekend programme for May include the annual Taranaki weekend and day visits to a waterfall on the Mangaturuturu Stream in Tongariro National Park, to Blue Range Hut in the Tararua Range and to the new 100m suspension footbridge over the Manganui Gorge in Te Papakura o Taranaki.

The club’s full weekend programme for next month is:

4 or 5 Saturday or Sunday, Mangaturuturu waterfall, leader Rozy

11 or 12 Saturday or Sunday, Manganui Gorge Bridge, leader Bruce

18-19 Saturday-Sunday, Taranaki weekend, leader Dave

25 or 26 Saturday or Sunday, Blue Range Hut, leaders Cherry and Johnny

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweeks have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on May 9 and 23 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on May 2, 16 and 30.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, May 7, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm, will feature a talk by club member Kathy O’Donnell on tramping at Mt Blanc in Europe. All welcome.