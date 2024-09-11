Issy has the band's attention.

The spirit of jazz improvisation is alive in Whanganui with Sunday performances at Porridge Watson attracting musicians and listeners alike.

Last month’s session lived up to expectations with nine musicians including exciting vocalists all contributing to a spontaneous performance that caught the imagination of the appreciative audience.

And this month you can expect more of the same with local pianist Tim Booth sitting in with Michael Franklin-Browne on drums and Dave Griffiths on bass. Tim participated in the very first edition when Porridge Watson hosted the opening of the 2022 celebrations of International Jazz Day. That was the event that launched the monthly sessions, and it will be great to have Tim back on the stage.

What makes the sessions interesting are the musicians who come by to play with the house band and the people who fill the seats and enjoy the live improvisations. It is always unpredictable and the music is adventurous.

And thanks to owner Tony Sundeman’s support of the music there is no cover charge. It’s a relaxing way to round off a Sunday afternoon, with music, good food and drink. Please note that the music is from 4pm to 6pm. Bring the family. Come along to listen and join in. Everyone is welcome.