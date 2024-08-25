Joker, a trained rabbit-detection dog on Macquarie Island during the programme to remove all invasive mammals, becomes a point of interest for a passing King Penguin. Photo/Keith Springer

Joker, a trained rabbit-detection dog on Macquarie Island during the programme to remove all invasive mammals, becomes a point of interest for a passing King Penguin. Photo/Keith Springer

The speaker for next week’s Nature Talks is Keith Springer, operations manager for the Mouse-Free Marion Island Project, BirdLife South Africa.

His talk, titled Island restoration: Saving native species one island at a time, will be given on Tuesday, September 3, 7.30pm, in the Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum. Entry is free.

Seabirds are among the most threatened groups of birds globally. They face numerous threats from, among others, unnatural mortality through interactions with fisheries, both as bycatch and from declining fish stocks, compounded by rising sea-surface temperatures and climate change globally; plastic and oil pollution; disease; and, on land, predation by introduced mammals, in particular cats, rats and mice.

For nearly three decades, Keith has been working to eradicate non-native mammals on islands with large and vulnerable seabird colonies. He and his colleagues have developed and refined the means of doing so efficiently and cost-effectively on islands as diverse as Macquarie, South Georgia, Gough, Antipodes and Lord Howe.

In his current position as operations manager for the Mouse-Free Marion Project (https://mousefreemarion.org/), he is primarily responsible for developing, updating and implementing the project’s operational plan to eradicate mice from Marion Island, in South Africa’s sub-Antarctic Prince Edward Islands territory. This project, initiated by BirdLife South Africa and the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, arose because of rising concerns over many years of the adverse effects that mice are having on nesting seabirds.