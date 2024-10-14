“Many nursing students are currently on a nine-week placement, this is always a difficult time financially as they are unable to work their normal part-time jobs. Receiving a scholarship relieves financial stress,” said Paul.

Deputy-mayor Helen Craig is an alumnus of UCOL Whanganui, having completed a fine arts degree there. “I never thought I would be deputy mayor, but the journey of life takes all sorts of twists and turns and what a wonderful surprise that is,” she said.

“It was that passion for art that took me to stand for council and one of the reasons that I’m passionate about keeping UCOL a very strong component of our community.

“Council is serious about the importance of this organisation and to your future. Youth education is one of the most important parts of our community that you can support. It’s good for business and good for people.

“The mayor is also very strong on this. We hold regular meetings talking about how we can make this the strongest organisation we can, even though it’s not part of a local government remit.

“That’s why we meet with UCOL regularly and Whanganui & Partners are very strongly involved with that. One of their tenets is ‘we need strong tertiary education.’

“We’ve beaten down the door in Parliament and to the new Minister of Tertiary Education. We are working to influence making this the strongest and best tertiary organisation in New Zealand. We are passionate about it,” Craig said.

