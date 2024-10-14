Whanganui UCOL held its 2024 Scholarship Awards evening on Thursday, October 10, with generous support from sponsors and a new international scholarship being added.
Jonathon Sykes, leader of Whanganui & Partners, said he wants to grow the number of international students in Whanganui. “This is a big reason for putting together this scholarship and supporting the ceremony,” he said.
“When we weave together the fact that we lead Whanganui to be the Unesco City of Design, these two points come nicely together in terms of the recipients.
Bronwyn Paul, campus manager, UCOL Whanganui, spoke with a creatives student, who said she was wondering how she would be able to complete her end-of-year project, but with the support of the scholarship she received, she will be able to do so.