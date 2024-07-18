Indoor rowing and biking: Fundraiser will see attempt at marathon record

William Herd and Jake Newton are fundraising to get to Genoa, Italy, for the World Rowing Beach Sprints and World Coastal Rowing Championships.

As a fundraiser to get to the 2024 World Rowing Beach Sprints and World Coastal Rowing Championships in Genoa, Italy, Whanganui teenagers Jake Newton and William Herd will be erging at the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club on July 27.

Newton will be erging a marathon on a rowing machine - also known as an ergometer or erg - and hoping to break the New Zealand 15-16-year-old erg marathon record of 2.55.39.2.

If anyone would like to sponsor Newton, contributions can be made to: JT Newton 38-9023-0540780-00

Herd will ride an ultra marathon - 100km - on an indoor bike and aims to complete it in 3 to 3.5 hours.