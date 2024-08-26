Kate Sione, Collegiate’s head of visual art, shared the inspiration behind the event: “Illuminate the Drive was envisioned as a way to celebrate the school’s 170th anniversary while highlighting the often-unseen dedication and talent of our visual arts students.

“By transforming the school into a living gallery, we sought to deepen the connection between our students, staff, and the wider community, all while paying tribute to our rich history,” she said.

A centrepiece of the evening was the Year 12 and 13 printmaking exhibition, which provided an interactive experience for attendees. Animated displays peeled back the layers of each print, offering a rare glimpse into the combination of creativity and technical skill that goes into printmaking.

The school was transformed into a living gallery.

In his address, headmaster Wayne Brown emphasised the enduring spirit of the school. “This evening is a testament to the vitality of our school, not merely because of our 170 years of history, but because of the spirit that sustains us,” he said. “Whanganui Collegiate has always been more than just a school; it is a living, breathing community where each member – students, parents, and staff – contributes to our richness. Tonight, as we celebrate the incredible work of our students, we also honour the ties that bind us together.”

Adding to the magical ambience were 170 lanterns handcrafted by Year 9 students and staff under the guidance of the Sarjeant Gallery. Each lantern symbolised a student’s connection to the school, infusing the event with a deeply personal touch.

A special moment was dedicated to recognising the achievements of Year 13 students. More than 45 students contributed to animations designed to fit seamlessly within the school’s window frames.

Artistic expression in a captivating display.

Each piece reflected the personal themes explored by the students throughout the year. The six-minute animation encapsulated 170 years of the school’s history, blending imagery of the evolving school grounds with traditions that have stood the test of time.

A notable projection focused on the school’s sporting history, exploring the dynamic balance between tradition and change. The grand finale brought together junior and senior student artwork in an evolving gallery that emphasised the importance of art in education and the diverse perspectives each student brings.

Brown captured the essence of the event. “Illuminate the Drive serves as both a symbol and a reminder of the power of connection,” the headmaster said. “Our students’ art reflects the passion, creativity, and curiosity that thrive within them, and it is only fitting that we, as a community, come together to recognise their achievements.

An immersive journey down the Drive was animated and projected on to the surroundings.

“The significance of showcasing student art goes beyond the beauty of the work itself; it is about giving voice to our young people, honouring their individuality, and providing a platform for their ideas to shine.”

The evening’s atmosphere was further elevated by live musical performances from students and bands, offering a showcase of the broad talent within the school community.

The success of Illuminate the Drive was made possible through the generous support of partners and staff, including WCS PFA (Whanganui Collegiate School’s Parents & Friends Association), Inc Creative, Tech Services, Sarjeant Gallery, Phillips Electrical, and BNZ bank. Their unwavering commitment was instrumental in bringing this visionary event to life, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

Whanganui Collegiate School is a seven-day-a-week co-educational boarding and day school dedicated to developing outstanding global citizens through a focus on academic excellence and sporting achievements, with a deep commitment to cultural enrichment, Christian fellowship, and lifelong friendships.