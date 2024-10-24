Hottie the band to perform in Whanganui

The Whanganui Musicians November Club Night features Hottie, a five-piece band from the Kāpiti Coast.
Singer/songwriter Caz Bartholomew has been the heart and soul of the band since it debuted in 2012.
With her on keys is Sanji Gunesekara, the only other musician in the current band who is a founder member. Sanji, a classically trained pianist, grew up in Whanganui and his family is still here.
These two are complemented by guitar, bass and drums to give the band a full sound.
Speaking of the band’s journey, Caz says that “it kind of evolved with a special mix of incredibly unique people”.