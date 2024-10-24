Hottie the band to perform in Whanganui

The music spans a variety of genres, and their set of originals and covers moves through easy-listening styles of jazz-infused songs into toe-tapping, head-bopping funk.

Their performance will be “the icing on the cake” if this club night is anything like the ones preceding it. Recent nights at the Musicians Club have seen up to 10 local acts getting up on the stage and entertaining the packed house.

It is a celebration of the talent that abounds in our town and one that you want to be part of. The club’s motto ‘it’s all about the music’ is proving to inspire a focus for a wide cross-section of our music community.

People from all places and walks of life can meet each other and find common ground in the spirit that music inspires. The club welcomes the young, the old and everyone in between.

Anyone wanting to perform up to three songs can come at 7pm and sign up for a spot on the stage. The club operates a “bring your own” policy on food and drink. Come and enjoy an evening of extraordinary entertainment with a bunch of the people who are keeping the music live in Whanganui.

■ Friday, November 1, 7pm at Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, $15 general admission, members $10, memberships available at the door.