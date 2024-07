Rose McLean and Georgia McLean were busy applying decorations for their paper lanterns. Photo/Karen Hughes

Making Matariki-themed lanterns was a popular school holiday activity for children at the Whanganui Regional Museum on Thursday, July 11. The children who participated were able to make their very own paper lanterns to light up the dark winter nights.

These children are holding up their completed paper lanterns. Photo/Karen Hughes.

Coming up on Thursday, July 18, the museum will be offering more holiday fun with the “Make a Matariki star projector” activity. This will be getting children to construct a basic circuit to connect a battery-powered light.

Details: