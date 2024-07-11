The Himalayan 450 Royal Enfield, New Zealand’s top-selling new motorcycle in June, will have a special launch in Whanganui on Saturday, July 20, at the Red Eye Café in Guyton St at 10am.
The all-new Himalayan 450 adventure bike has been a strong seller around the world as existing adventure riders seek out a lighter machine to enjoy rides into the backcountry and rough road terrain.
The Adventure Bike segment has been a strong growth sector for the motorcycle community over the past decade with the likes of BMW, Triumph and KTM leading 1200cc machines, but the 800cc sector has been a strong segment with the Tenare T7 Yamaha, Triumph Tiger 800 and KTM790 all top sellers.
“A mix of ageing riders looking for lighter machines, and new riders not wanting a big bike with intimidating power, has seen the growth of middleweight machine sales. KTM 390, BMW 310 plus a mix of Royal Enfield 350 & 411 machines produced in India are now joined by the Triumph 400 made by Baja of India,” said Robert Cochrane, president of Whanganui Royal Enfield Club.