Highest-ranking black belt white stripe in NZ for child in Red Boat Kung-fu

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Justin Mackey-Hawkins (front right) achieved his black belt white stripe and is now the highest-ranked child in the Red Boat Kung-fu discipline in New Zealand. Others that graded are Samantha Hutchins (front left), Harry Wright ( back right)) and Hayden Cooper (back left) who all achieved their blue belt white stripe on Saturday, October 26. Back, in the centre is the head instructor and owner of the club, Dyane Hood.

Justin Mackey-Hawkins achieved his black belt white stripe at Red Boat Kung-fu grading on Saturday, September 28, to become the highest-ranked child in the discipline in New Zealand.

Samantha Hutchins, Harry Wright and Hayden Cooper all achieved their blue belt white stripe.

Head instructor and owner of the school, Dyane Hood, is training to become the highest-ranked woman in New Zealand to hold a black belt with purple characters in Red Boat Kung-fu. She is fundraising to spend a month in Australia to fine-tune and compete for her grading and do a training course.

She has been organising sausage sizzles and is running a Give-a-Little page.

Little Dragons (for 5-12-year-olds), with head instructor and owner of the club, Dyane Hood (right) and (top centre) assistant instructor and adult student Ashley Cleeve.
Hood started at Red Boat Kung-fu Wanganui in 2016 and then reopened it in 2018. Sifu Rick Spain gave the business to her as a wedding gift in 2019.

“Red Boat Kung-fu gives a confidence boost to students while boosting agility and balance,” said Hood. “It also teaches students respect for others. For kids getting into trouble at school, it can change their whole outlook.”

Four classes are held: Hatchlings - for under 5-year-olds, Little Dragons - for 5-12-year-olds, Young Masters for teenagers, and adult classes. Adults have two-day courses on Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as day classes on Tuesdays and Fridays from 6-7pm.

There are vacancies the teenage level and a total of 30 members in the school.

Some training can be done online with Spain, whose master trained with Bruce Lee.

■ Anyone wishing to join can contact Dyane Hood on 0225108215 or email rbkf.wanganui@gmail.com



