Justin Mackey-Hawkins (front right) achieved his black belt white stripe and is now the highest-ranked child in the Red Boat Kung-fu discipline in New Zealand. Others that graded are Samantha Hutchins (front left), Harry Wright ( back right)) and Hayden Cooper (back left) who all achieved their blue belt white stripe on Saturday, October 26. Back, in the centre is the head instructor and owner of the club, Dyane Hood.

Justin Mackey-Hawkins achieved his black belt white stripe at Red Boat Kung-fu grading on Saturday, September 28, to become the highest-ranked child in the discipline in New Zealand.

Samantha Hutchins, Harry Wright and Hayden Cooper all achieved their blue belt white stripe.

Head instructor and owner of the school, Dyane Hood, is training to become the highest-ranked woman in New Zealand to hold a black belt with purple characters in Red Boat Kung-fu. She is fundraising to spend a month in Australia to fine-tune and compete for her grading and do a training course.

She has been organising sausage sizzles and is running a Give-a-Little page.