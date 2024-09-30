Justin Mackey-Hawkins achieved his black belt white stripe at Red Boat Kung-fu grading on Saturday, September 28, to become the highest-ranked child in the discipline in New Zealand.
Samantha Hutchins, Harry Wright and Hayden Cooper all achieved their blue belt white stripe.
Head instructor and owner of the school, Dyane Hood, is training to become the highest-ranked woman in New Zealand to hold a black belt with purple characters in Red Boat Kung-fu. She is fundraising to spend a month in Australia to fine-tune and compete for her grading and do a training course.
She has been organising sausage sizzles and is running a Give-a-Little page.