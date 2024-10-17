Advertisement
Heritage Festival quiz

By David Scoullar
Why was this fountain erected?

1. Why did the people of Whanganui erect a fountain in the main street in 1881?

2. In what decade was the big Ridgway St fire which burned down six heritage buildings?

3. This vessel served Whanganui for more than 50 years and when it was wrecked on the North Mole in 1916 it was reputed to be the oldest iron steamer in the world.

4. A collection of William James Harding’s photographs of Whanganui life from the 1850s to 1880s has received what recognition?

5. This church was built in 1937 but the site dates back to 1842 and several buildings have been constructed there over the years.

6. The Cameron Blockhouse near Kaitoke never came under attack— true or false?

7. Why did a purpose-built oil and petrol wharf on the Whanganui River at the foot of Liffiton St last only a few years?

8. What imposing building on the corner of Taupo Quay and St Hill St was demolished to make way for the Trafalgar Square car park?

9. Which Whanganui heritage building was once used as a tyre storage and lunch room?

10. What deal did Mother Mary Aubert do with Kempthorne, Prosser and Co in 1891?

Quiz Answers

1. To recognise the many services of William Hogg Watt to the community.

2. 1990s (1994).

3. The Stormbird.

4. An inscription on the Unesco Memory of the World register for Aotearoa. This allows for significant pieces of documentary heritage to be preserved and protected.

5. St Paul’s Anglican Memorial Church at Putiki. It is one of the country’s most intricately and beautifully decorated churches.

6. True. It was built in 1868 by John Cameron as a place of refuge for his family during the Land Wars.

7. The wharf was commissioned in 1928 but after only a few visits by the tanker Paua the Shell Oil Co complained that the vessel was scraping its bottom downstream from Landguard Bluff and the facility moved to Castlecliff in 1931.

8. The former headquarters of A Hatrick and Co.

9. Tylee Cottage when it was owned by Reidrubber and located in Wilson St.

10. She made an agreement with the company to place some of her herbal medicines on the market.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

