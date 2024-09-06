Free fun and free kai
The whole complex at Hakeke Street Community Centre and Love and Learn Childcare will be opening for a Community Open Day on Saturday, September 14.
The community centre received funding from Whanganui District Council recently to enable the employment of two more staff. This is to open for longer hours to support the community after a lot of feedback about being more available after school and at the weekends.
From September 16, Hakeke Community Centre will be open 9am-4.30pm Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm on Saturdays.
Love And Learn has expanded to the middle of the building so numbers could be extended to have more children enrolled. The centre now accommodates 15 under-2-year-olds and up to 75 2- to 6-year-olds with the large extension.