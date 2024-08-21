Ayrton, Oscar & Dan.

Whanganui’s Jazz Club continues to present the best of the young talent from the scene in Wellington, and this month sees a return of the gifted multi-instrumentalist Oscar Laven.

Not only does Oscar perform on clarinet, soprano saxophone, trumpet and bassoon as well as his primary horn, the tenor saxophone, but he also is at home in any number of musical situations from the basement smokefree club to the symphony orchestra concert hall. This is no mean achievement by anyone’s standards.

The great thing about jazz music is how improvisation is everywhere - in the performance and often in the planning. We asked Oscar to put together a band that our Whanganui audience will appreciate.

As it happens, Whanganui’s own pianist Ayrton Foote is returning sooner than envisaged after several months of performing on cruise ships on the North Sea. Oscar contacted him on the ship and what a treat we have in store for us, with Oscar and Ayrton “back together” playing jazz music that is sure to entertain and inspire.

Joining them on double bass is another stalwart of the Wellington jazz scene, Daniel Yeabsley, who, like his colleagues is no stranger to our club.