Great talent at the Whanganui Jazz Club

By Ken Chernoff
Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Ayrton, Oscar & Dan.

Whanganui’s Jazz Club continues to present the best of the young talent from the scene in Wellington, and this month sees a return of the gifted multi-instrumentalist Oscar Laven.

Not only does Oscar perform on clarinet, soprano saxophone, trumpet and bassoon as well as his primary horn, the tenor saxophone, but he also is at home in any number of musical situations from the basement smokefree club to the symphony orchestra concert hall. This is no mean achievement by anyone’s standards.

The great thing about jazz music is how improvisation is everywhere - in the performance and often in the planning. We asked Oscar to put together a band that our Whanganui audience will appreciate.

As it happens, Whanganui’s own pianist Ayrton Foote is returning sooner than envisaged after several months of performing on cruise ships on the North Sea. Oscar contacted him on the ship and what a treat we have in store for us, with Oscar and Ayrton “back together” playing jazz music that is sure to entertain and inspire.

Joining them on double bass is another stalwart of the Wellington jazz scene, Daniel Yeabsley, who, like his colleagues is no stranger to our club.

In Oscar’s words, “We all share a passion for classic swing music, honed by countless performances together, and are excited to present a programme of eternally hip swing numbers inspired by Ben Webster, Coleman Hawkins, Fats Waller, Louis Armstrong and more.”

This is yet another opportunity to hear some of our finest young jazz musicians expressing themselves in their love of this great musical tradition. Come down to the club and join us for an entertaining evening with jazz enthusiasts of all ages.

Details: ■ Sunday, September 1, 6:30pm at St John’s Club, 158 Glasgow Street, Whanganui. Members and guests of the St Johns and Whanganui Jazz Clubs, $15.

