Goodness in their hearts in Whanganui

St John ambulance.

A group of ladies from the Club Gold walking group were walking along Grey St, Springvale, on Thursday, October 24, when one of the ladies tripped and fell on her face.

She was concussed and injured and so many people stopped to assist - they were all young, in their 30s. A young woman called Teresa stopped and put a large blanket over the injured walker.

A young man stopped and brought his first aid kit from his car and supplied gauze and bandages for the continuous bleeding from the injury.

Another man stopped and brought his first aid silver sheet emergency blanket. Several others stopped to see if there was any help they could give. Many of them waited until the ambulance arrived.

The group thinks it is wonderful to see such a caring spirit in our young people of Whanganui - a big thank you goes to them all.