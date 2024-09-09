The free seminar will give local fisherman top tips on crossing the Whanganui River Bar. Photo / NZME

A free seminar will help keep Whanganui’s fishermen safe this summer.

On Sunday, September 22, local coastguard volunteers are holding a seminar on the Whanganui bar. It will cover the bar’s features, understanding weather conditions, and other tips for boaties planning to cross the bar.

The seminar is one of several in the nationwide Bar Awareness Roadshow campaign, launched by Coastguard Tautiaki Moana alongside the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council with support from local boating and fishing clubs.

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana community engagement manager Nātia Tucker said understanding the risks of rivers and harbour bar crossings is critical for anyone going out on the water.

“Things can happen even to the most experienced boatie, whether it’s their first or 100th time crossing. We know that bars change all the time, so our bar awareness seminars and accompanying videos offer practical advice from local volunteers and experts who cross these bars regularly.”