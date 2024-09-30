Foodbank drive for Whanganui community

Foodbank is gearing up for the upcoming donation drive.

Foodbank is gearing up for the upcoming donation drive.

Let’s fill the pantry on the foodbank drive for our community

The annual foodbank drive proudly organised by the Rotary Club of Whanganui North is set for Thursday, October 17, starting at 6pm.

Residents are asked to place grocery donations for the City Mission Foodbank by their letterboxes from 6pm — or wait until they hear the sirens to bring out their contributions.

Groceries required (with a longer shelf life) include spaghetti, baked beans, soups, noodles, tea bags, cooking oil, cereals, coffee, cleaning products and toothpaste — and money donations also help cover what the foodbank has to buy in.

Vehicles driven by mainly Rotarians and supported by local businesses will set off for Whanganui streets. Listen out for vehicles equipped with sirens and Foodbank Drive signage, accompanied by two senior Whanganui Collegiate School students, to cover every street in the greater Whanganui urban area.