Finding joy on Ruapehu maunga with Wanganui Tramping Club

The Ruapehu maunga in all its glory can be enjoyed close up or from afar.

Making tracks - with Scroggin

Mountains appear in many Biblical quotations but you don’t have to be religious to be awed by a snow-covered peak on a bluebird day. And so it was on a recent Wanganui Tramping Club day trip. The destination was Blyth Hut but it was all about the journey on which the group, in the words of Psalm 121, “looked to the hills whence cometh our help”, or more correctly to the Ruapehu maunga standing out on a cloudless day.

The visitors were only there a few hours but it was long enough to give them a lift and even gift them with a surge of joy. This was a stark reminder of how walking feeds the body, mind and even the spirit. The message, then, is on a fine clear day, visit a mountain. Or go to a high place in Whanganui and look towards the Ruapehu maunga or Taranaki maunga and hopefully you, too, will feel awe.

The club’s weekend programme for September will take members to high places in Tongariro National Park and the Tararua ranges. The programme is:

Saturday 7, Potluck Meal, leader Sandra

Saturday or Sunday 7 or 8, Rangiwahia Res/Boulders, leaders Viv and Denise

Sunday-Tuesday 15-17, Tararua Circuit, leaders Terry and Kathy

Saturday or Sunday 21 or 22, Palmy Wander, leader Pam

Saturday-Sunday 28-29, Ruapehu Hut, leader Mike

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweeks have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on September 12 and 26 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on September 5 and 19.

To join weekend trips, call the leader by the prior Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, September 3 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm, will feature an illustrated presentation by club member Mike Miller on travels on the Hollyford Track. All welcome.

