Helen Garner, chief executive of Whanganui Business.

The Whanganui Regional Business Awards organisers are proud to announce the finalists for 2024, selected from a highly competitive field of applicants that reflect the extraordinary talent, dedication and innovation within the Whanganui business community.

This year’s selection process has been a testament to the growth, vibrancy and resilience of our region’s business sector, as judges were met with the challenging task of narrowing down a truly exceptional group of entrants.

Produced by Business Whanganui – Chamber of Commerce, the awards celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer service and community impact.

This year’s finalists have set a new benchmark for excellence, showcasing innovative strategies and resilient leadership that are driving success locally and beyond.

“The calibre of entrants for the 2024 awards has been outstanding,” said Helen Garner, Business Whanganui chief executive. “From established companies to exciting new ventures, each entry tells a story of dedication, innovation, and resilience. Selecting the finalists was no easy task, given the exceptional quality of the submissions,” she said.