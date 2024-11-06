Advertisement
Finalists for 2024 Whanganui Regional Business Awards

Helen Garner, chief executive of Whanganui Business.

The Whanganui Regional Business Awards organisers are proud to announce the finalists for 2024, selected from a highly competitive field of applicants that reflect the extraordinary talent, dedication and innovation within the Whanganui business community.

This year’s selection process has been a testament to the growth, vibrancy and resilience of our region’s business sector, as judges were met with the challenging task of narrowing down a truly exceptional group of entrants.

Produced by Business Whanganui – Chamber of Commerce, the awards celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer service and community impact.

This year’s finalists have set a new benchmark for excellence, showcasing innovative strategies and resilient leadership that are driving success locally and beyond.

“The calibre of entrants for the 2024 awards has been outstanding,” said Helen Garner, Business Whanganui chief executive. “From established companies to exciting new ventures, each entry tells a story of dedication, innovation, and resilience. Selecting the finalists was no easy task, given the exceptional quality of the submissions,” she said.

Lead awards evaluator Verleshwar Singh, and the highly experienced judging panel, were deeply impressed by the creativity, strategic thinking, and future-focused perspectives of entrants. After a rigorous evaluation process, finalists were selected based on their accomplishments, growth, and commitment to positively impacting the Whanganui community.

“We thank all entrants for their hard work and dedication,” Garner said. “Every entry highlighted the impressive talent and potential in our region, making this year’s selection process one of the toughest yet.”

The winners will be announced at the Whanganui Regional Business Awards night on November 16, at the iconic War Memorial Centre, with pre-dinner drinks at Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery. The evening promises to celebrate the best of Whanganui business and recognise the passion and achievements of our region’s business leaders.

2024 Award Finalists:

Alarm Watch

Angry Fox Bar

Article Café

Bayleys Whanganui

Beaver Tree Service

Bullet Cup

Caci Whanganui

Cactus Creme Cafe

Emmetts Civil Construction

Fleet Line Markers

Get Glazed

Home Sweet Homecare

NZ Structural and Engineering

Papaiti Gin

Property Brokers

Rivercity Tree Services

Thompson Plumbing

Upstaged

The Vinyl Room

People’s Choice Award – Public Vote

A new addition to this year’s awards, the People’s Choice Award invites the public to vote for their favourite local business, celebrating businesses that excel in ways that matter most to the community and their customers. Entries closed in September.

Voting opened on Monday, November 4 and runs until Friday, November 15, with results determined solely by the community through online voting. To vote:

https://bit.ly/WRBA24-Peoples-Choice-Vote

About the Whanganui Regional Business Awards

The Whanganui Regional Business Awards, produced biennially by Business Whanganui - Chamber of Commerce, celebrate outstanding achievements in Whanganui’s business community.

These awards recognise businesses and individuals who contribute to regional growth, innovation, and community development.


