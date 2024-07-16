Advertisement
Fast time on the awa Winter Series

Whanganui Midweek
By Philippa Baker-Hogan
3 mins to read
Some of the boats participating in the race.

Blinkhorne & Carroll Winter Series third race

The third race of the Whanganui Rowing Association, 2024 Blinkhorne & Carroll Winter Series was raced in perfect winter sunny and flat water conditions on Sunday, with 39 rowing, kayak and waka ama crews taking part in the 6km race.

This race started at the Aramoho 2km finish line, by our newly re-furnished finish tower, racing up-river 1.5 kilometres and turning 180 degrees adjacent to Caffray Avenue, then racing back down the course, through the Aramoho and Dublin Street Bridges and finishing adjacent to Park Place, close to Union Boat Club.

It was a good turnout, especially considering the school holidays, with no entries in this race from Whanganui Collegiate School, due to its large boarder base. It was of no surprise but very encouraging to see the Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club (AWRC), Under 18 Double Scull and 2024 NZ Junior World Coastal Sprint selected rowers, Jake Newton and William Herd winning in a fast time of 22 minutes, 20.42 seconds, with a prognostic of 89.08%.

Peter Wilson (2nd), Jake Newton & William Herd (1st), sponsor and participant, Pat Carroll. Absent: Jason Theobald (3rd).
The pair Jake and Will are training up to 10 sessions a week, under the eye of Rowing NZ and AWRC director of coaching, Axel Dickinson and surely the prize money they won will go towards the cost of attending the World Coastal Championships in Genoa, Italy.

Second place went to the very consistent Peter Wilson in his V1 Master 70 Men Waka Ama Single boat, in a time of 37 minutes, 45.91 seconds and an 88.97% prognostic.

Third place went to the very capable Wellington Rowing Club Single Sculler, Jason Theobald, in a time of 24 minutes, 39.47 seconds. It was great to have visiting rowers from Wellington, Porirua and Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club join us on the day and many thanks to Gus Scott, the event manager, Greg Tichbon, timer and IT and all the safety boat drivers who ensured safety on the Awa was paramount.

Race Four, once again over 6km, will be held on Sunday, August 11, 9.30am start, adjacent to the National Library Building, turning adjacent to Caffray Ave again and finishing at the 2km Finish Tower, by the Aramoho Bridge.

Entries are due noon, August 10, to whanganuirowing@gmail.com. Please try to pop down and support Jake and William who are erging to Italy from 8am on July 27. They will be on an erg or bike erg for 2 – 3 hours, trying to break New Zealand records and fundraise for their trip to Italy, so bring a few dollars or go to Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Facebook Page to find out more.

