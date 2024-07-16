The pair Jake and Will are training up to 10 sessions a week, under the eye of Rowing NZ and AWRC director of coaching, Axel Dickinson and surely the prize money they won will go towards the cost of attending the World Coastal Championships in Genoa, Italy.

Second place went to the very consistent Peter Wilson in his V1 Master 70 Men Waka Ama Single boat, in a time of 37 minutes, 45.91 seconds and an 88.97% prognostic.

Third place went to the very capable Wellington Rowing Club Single Sculler, Jason Theobald, in a time of 24 minutes, 39.47 seconds. It was great to have visiting rowers from Wellington, Porirua and Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club join us on the day and many thanks to Gus Scott, the event manager, Greg Tichbon, timer and IT and all the safety boat drivers who ensured safety on the Awa was paramount.

Race Four, once again over 6km, will be held on Sunday, August 11, 9.30am start, adjacent to the National Library Building, turning adjacent to Caffray Ave again and finishing at the 2km Finish Tower, by the Aramoho Bridge.

Entries are due noon, August 10, to whanganuirowing@gmail.com. Please try to pop down and support Jake and William who are erging to Italy from 8am on July 27. They will be on an erg or bike erg for 2 – 3 hours, trying to break New Zealand records and fundraise for their trip to Italy, so bring a few dollars or go to Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Facebook Page to find out more.