Blinkhorne & Carroll Winter Series third race
The third race of the Whanganui Rowing Association, 2024 Blinkhorne & Carroll Winter Series was raced in perfect winter sunny and flat water conditions on Sunday, with 39 rowing, kayak and waka ama crews taking part in the 6km race.
This race started at the Aramoho 2km finish line, by our newly re-furnished finish tower, racing up-river 1.5 kilometres and turning 180 degrees adjacent to Caffray Avenue, then racing back down the course, through the Aramoho and Dublin Street Bridges and finishing adjacent to Park Place, close to Union Boat Club.
It was a good turnout, especially considering the school holidays, with no entries in this race from Whanganui Collegiate School, due to its large boarder base. It was of no surprise but very encouraging to see the Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club (AWRC), Under 18 Double Scull and 2024 NZ Junior World Coastal Sprint selected rowers, Jake Newton and William Herd winning in a fast time of 22 minutes, 20.42 seconds, with a prognostic of 89.08%.