Entries well up on previous years at Ohingaiti Tux Yarding Challenge

Maiden, men, women and maiden dog finalists: Michelle Brice and Stuart from King Country, Anita Lamb and Ziva from King Country, Harry Peacock and Edge from Wairarapa and the Judge Rob O'Sullivan from Gisborne.

Rob O’Sullivan from Gisborne Judged the Tux Trial, the transtasman trial which was held in conjunction with the Tux event, had a new Judge each day with David Sheild from Dannevirke doing Thursday, Brenda O’Leary Fordell Friday and Gavin Drake Hunterville on Saturday.

Two Wanganui Centre men made the final Merv Williams (Raetihi) with Brim and Foil and Gavin Drake with Baldy who was the eventual clear-cut winner with 97 points, 3.5 points ahead of the next dog. The Wairarapa was very well represented getting seven dogs into runoff including Harry Peacock and Edge making the top three in the maiden section.

It's very rare that two brothers make a final with two dogs each. Merv Williams with Brim and Foil from Raetihi, left, and Peter Williams with Guide and Rodger from Hawke's Bay.

The top three placegetters were: Gavin Drake and Baldy, Peter Williams and Guide (Hawke’s Bay previous winners at Ohingaiti) and Leo Jecentho (Waikato) with Tess going through to the Tux North Island finals. The winner of the maiden section, Anita Lamb (Te Kuiti), with Ziva, will also go through to the maiden final.

A presentation was made to Kathryn Oliver (Raetihi) who has been secretary of the trial for the past 12 years. Philippa Lambourn from Mangamahu has taken over as secretary and did a great job this year.

New secretary, Philippa Lambourn and former secretary Kathryn Oliver, with a Julie Grieg print the club presented to her in recognition of the 12 years of hard work she had put in.

The King Country Tux kicks off at Taumaranui on Friday, September 13, followed by the Wanganui Tux Handy Dog Challenge at Papahaua Station off the Parapara Rd, on September 12 and 22.

Ohingaiti Open Tux Results –

First: G. Drake and Baldy 97, second: P. Williams and Guide 93.5, third: L. Jecentho and Tess 93, fourth: G. Peacock and Scrap 90, fifth: V. Marfell and Shine 89, sixth: L. Schmidt and Fly 86, seventh: J. Foss and Gem 85, eighth: P. Williams and Rodger 83.5, ninth: G. Peacock and Spur 81, 10th J. Foss and Nip 76, 11th A. Clements and Fern 73.5, 12th: M. Williams and Foil 73.25, 13th: V. Marfell and Star 73, 14th: G. Cole and Kevin 70, 15th: M. Williams and Brim 57.5, 16th: P. Evans and Trump 48.5, 17th: B. Arends and Robroy 41, 18th: G.L. Gratten and Clay 5.

Maiden man/woman/dog –

First: A. Lamb and Ziva 86, second: M. Brice and Stuart 61, third: H. Peacock and Edge 56.5.

Transtasman –

Thursday, first: G. Peacock and Scrap 82, second: G. Northcott and Lace 81, third: D. McLean and Flare 79.

Maiden: D. McLean and Flare 79.

Friday, first: L. Jecentho and Zap 94, second: J. Foss and Bindi 90, third: J. Foss and Nip 77.

Maiden: L. Patterson and Shade 62.

Saturday, first: B. Bruce and Abbo 87.5, second: S. Martin and Twink 78.5, third: L. Rau and Kip 73.5.

Maiden: H. McGrannachan and Rowdy 70.