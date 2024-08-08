“The tunnel and shaft were lined with reinforced concrete and the opening took place on August 2, 1919, with Florence Polson, wife of one of the proprietors, cutting the ribbon.

“It is a highlight of design and innovation in Whanganui. In our DNA is design and innovation, that’s who we are in Whanganui. It goes with our unique designation as a Unesco City of Design.

“The construction of the elevator also enabled the development of the Durie Hill Garden Suburb, in 1920. The suburb was planned by architect Samuel Hurst Seager and is considered to be the first modern suburb in New Zealand.

“Ownership of the elevator was handed over to the Wanganui City Council in 1942. Today, Anthonie Tonnon’s team has taken the elevator to the next level – between 100 and 500 people board the elevator every day.

“A perfect example of innovation and forward-thinking, the project has enhanced Whanganui’s visitor experience. There was a problem for everything that was solved,” he said.

Tonnon then spoke about the contributions made by many specialists who made the upgrade possible, with Daniel Blackball Alexander being the chief design collaborator.

After Quality Decorating repainted the tunnel and waiting area, elevator operator and artist Rachael Garland undertook extra hand painting and finishing touches. Woodworker Dale Hudson was responsible for woodwork in the upgrade project, including panels and shelves. Display Associates printed large signage, Renata’s Framing framed the pictures and historical tickets in the elevator car, and Israel Pankhurst from Elite Engineering solved a major problem:

“There’s a lot of humidity in the tunnel, especially in summer, and projectors do not like humidity,” said Tonnon. “Israel designed what is possibly New Zealand’s first humidity-protection projector case.”

New lighting installed throughout the length of the tunnel is wirelessly controlled. Adrian Barnes Electrical helped install the system along with Malcolm Ibell, a lighting and sound expert and new resident to Whanganui.

“Adrian Barnes Electrical really care about this elevator, and they’re experts in looking after interesting, early 20th-century electronics,” said Tonnon.

“Andrew Charlton, an animator and museum technology expert, designed the IT for the lighting display and the projection cases – even monitoring from Dunedin while the event was going on.

“Sam Moore of Considerate Design built the amazing plant wall, complete with midnight UV lights that turn on at 11pm each night, giving the plants the ‘sunlight’ that they need.

“Phillip Stokes blew a purple glass light shade for the indicator light to the mercury arc rectifier.”

A ribbon was cut to launch the upgraded Durie Hill Elevator by Tonnon’s wife Karlya Smith, echoing Mrs Florence Polson’s effort 105 years ago.

Tonnon said the tours went well on Friday and Saturday and the team was keen to try it as a new offering for the upcoming summer.