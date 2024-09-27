Advertisement
Duo Enharmonics piano duo to play in Whanganui

By Ingrid Culliford
Pianists Beth Chen and Nicole Chao.

Two years ago Duo Enharmonics toured New Zealand for Chamber Music NZ and it was such a wonderful concert by Beth Chen and Nicole Chao that, by popular request, we have a return visit from this exciting piano duo.

New Zealand classical piano team Duo Enharmonics are energising classical music through their emotionally thrilling programme, Jewel.

Celebrating their sixth anniversary, the pair are touring the country with an exciting programme showcasing some of the best pieces for piano four hands.

Their programme includes some of these well-loved works: Schubert - Fantasy in F Minor D.940, Ravel/Garban - La Valse, Rachmaninov - Six Morceaux Op.11, Strauss/Anderson - Blue Danube Fantasy.

Beth and Nicole completed their Master of Music in Piano Performance degrees together at the New Zealand School of Music, during which time they formed an enduring friendship.

They then pursued independent performing careers, finding success in national and international concerto and solo competitions. In 2017, on Beth’s return to New Zealand following a musical career in Europe, the two pianists decided to musically reunite and dedicate themselves primarily to chamber music.

They formed Duo Enharmonics and began ongoing collaborations with members of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, New Zealand String Quartet, and Orchestra Wellington. Duo Enharmonics has made several national tours, including with Chamber Music New Zealand.

“Unanimity of feeling and technical mastery”, “a cornucopia of musical delights and pianistic thrills” and “exhilarating piano duet delight” are just some of the superlatives that critics nationwide have used in describing the performances of this duo. They are truly wonderful players and bring warmth and personality as well as finesse to the platform.

Tickets for the concert are available in advance from the Box Office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, or at the door (cash only, no eftpos). Adults $40, Seniors $35, CMW subscribers $25 (or pre-pay) students $5.

Chamber Music Whanganui would like to thank Belton Smith& Associates for their sponsorship of the concert.

■ Details: Saturday, October 5, at 7.30pm, Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

