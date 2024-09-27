Pianists Beth Chen and Nicole Chao.

Two years ago Duo Enharmonics toured New Zealand for Chamber Music NZ and it was such a wonderful concert by Beth Chen and Nicole Chao that, by popular request, we have a return visit from this exciting piano duo.

New Zealand classical piano team Duo Enharmonics are energising classical music through their emotionally thrilling programme, Jewel.

Celebrating their sixth anniversary, the pair are touring the country with an exciting programme showcasing some of the best pieces for piano four hands.

Their programme includes some of these well-loved works: Schubert - Fantasy in F Minor D.940, Ravel/Garban - La Valse, Rachmaninov - Six Morceaux Op.11, Strauss/Anderson - Blue Danube Fantasy.

Beth and Nicole completed their Master of Music in Piano Performance degrees together at the New Zealand School of Music, during which time they formed an enduring friendship.