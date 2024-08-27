Dressing up at Gonville Library

Gonville Library.

“The Gonville Library turns 15 and we think that is a good enough reason to throw a party,” says Kat Schroyens, frontline services co-ordinator (outreach) for Whanganui District Library.

“So please join the fun on Saturday, August 31 between 2pm and 5pm. We’ll shout everyone BBQ, salads, cake, and cold drinks.

“There will be a dress-up competition and two library scavenger hunt activities – one for children and one for adults and all of this with prizes to be won.

“We have also asked all our groups to participate and to showcase their activities and we have organised face painting and more - for our young guests as well.

“If you plan to attend, RSVP before August 29 so we can cater to that, we hope you can make it.”