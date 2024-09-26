Crib time (a work meal) in a mine, taken by Joseph Divis, a miner and photographer.

Jos. The Forgotten Photographer Who Saved a Town, a short documentary highlighting the extraordinary life and work of Joseph Divis, a pioneering photographer, gold miner and world traveller, will be screened at Whanganui Regional Museum.

Divis’ remarkable photography offers a rare glimpse into New Zealand’s past, capturing moments that shaped the country’s history. Born in 1885 in Bohemia, Divis arrived in New Zealand in 1909 and worked as a gold miner in various communities.

He developed a “street photography” style, documenting the lives of ordinary people, particularly in mining towns.

The documentary follows the journey of an historian, photographer, and museum curator as they work to ensure Divis receives the recognition he deserves for his contributions to photography and New Zealand history.

The screening will follow the opening of Cast in Light: Life in a Mining Town, an exhibition showcasing Divis’ photography from 1931 to 1935. The exhibition, curated by the National Library and opening at the museum on September 30, captures life in Waiuta, a once-thriving mining town on the West Coast, home to more than 500 miners and their families during its golden years in the 1930s.