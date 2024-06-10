‘Crowning of Mary’ at St Anthony’s School, Whanganui

St Anthony's School students take part in a procession around the school which culminated with the "crowning of Mary".

St Anthony's School students take part in a procession around the school which culminated with the "crowning of Mary".

An annual procession around St Anthony’s School in Whanganui on Friday, June 7 by around 70 students culminated in a ceremony to crown Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ.

Father Elias O.S.B, a Benedictine monk, told the Midweek the last feast of the church calendar for the month of May is for the queenship of Mary, with a special mass being held.

“We crown Mary to honour her because she is the mother of Jesus,” he said. “This is a special act of homage and love to her, because of her role in not only giving us the saviour, but also sharing in his work of redemption as being a helper to him.

Benedictine monk Father Elias O.S.B about to crown the statue of Mary with flowers.

“Just like [how] in May we have Mother’s Day, we have a special day to honour Mary as queen. If Jesus her son is king, then she is the queen mother.

“The student numbers from St Anthony’s were added to with some of the students from St Dominic’s Girls’ College (run by the Dominican Sisters) when they joined in at the end of the procession for the crowning.

“What we try to do is give to the children a good formation through the truth of faith. We’re not just about trying to provide information for the children, but formation, which will help them to not only succeed in life, but also make it to eternal life.

“We can all profit by this homage in honour and love that we show to the mother of the saviour, Jesus Christ. That’s what we try to teach the children, to instil in them respect and love for those who have done so much for us by showing them that love and respect for our Lady [Mary] - also, that transfers to respect and love for their own parents.

For further information, email info@sspx.org.nz.