Reflecting on the lyrics of one of the iconic songs from the show, Consider Yourself One of the Family, Amdram Theatre’s Oliver! has become more than a musical; it’s a celebration of family, community, and the joy of creating art together.
The Royal Whanganui Opera House (RWOH) is set to come alive this October with the much-anticipated production of Oliver! The classic musical, renowned for its memorable tunes and heartwarming story, is making headlines not just for its artistic promise but also for the unique family dynamics within its cast.
This year’s rendition of Oliver! at the RWOH is distinguished by the participation of several families, making it a true community affair. The involvement of parents, children, and siblings adds a unique and authentic touch to the performances, particularly in the ensemble numbers.