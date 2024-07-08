Advertisement
‘Consider yourself one of the family’ at Whanganui Amdram Theatre

By Graham Dack
Backstage Pass - Amdram Theatre

Reflecting on the lyrics of one of the iconic songs from the show, Consider Yourself One of the Family, Amdram Theatre’s Oliver! has become more than a musical; it’s a celebration of family, community, and the joy of creating art together.

The Royal Whanganui Opera House (RWOH) is set to come alive this October with the much-anticipated production of Oliver! The classic musical, renowned for its memorable tunes and heartwarming story, is making headlines not just for its artistic promise but also for the unique family dynamics within its cast.

One of many families in the Oliver! cast - Tasha Shemwell (mum), Archie and Ella, orphans and Fagin’s gang.
This year’s rendition of Oliver! at the RWOH is distinguished by the participation of several families, making it a true community affair. The involvement of parents, children, and siblings adds a unique and authentic touch to the performances, particularly in the ensemble numbers.

Having families audition and want to perform together has become a defining feature of the show, bringing a unique sense of unity and camaraderie to the production.

One of the memorable scenes in the show is the performance of Consider Yourself. This lively number, featuring Oliver’s introduction to Fagin’s gang, embodies the spirit of acceptance. With so many families performing together, this song takes on an extra layer of meaning and authenticity.

Consider Yourself is all about welcoming Oliver into a new family and having real families perform it together amplifies the message of belonging and community.

These family connections extend beyond the stage, with many behind-the-scenes roles filled by other family members and friends. This collaborative spirit makes Amdram what it is today – one big family working together to create lifelong memories.

This is Amdram’s 150th anniversary show and what a way to celebrate with a show featuring well over 150 local actors, musicians, and creatives.

The production of Oliver! at the RWOH promises to be a treat for audiences of all ages. It’s a show that celebrates the importance of home and family.

Oliver! will be on stage at the Royal Whanganui Opera House from October 11-20. Don’t miss the chance to see this unique production that highlights the talent and togetherness of our community.

