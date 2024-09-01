Advertisement
Community spirit shines in Whanganui

Whanganui Midweek
3 mins to read
Hakeke St's new basketball court has proved popular will the youth.

A new basketball court has been provided for the tamariki of Whanganui East in Hakeke St, due to the tireless efforts of Sport Whanganui and the community.

“This initiative shows the power of local engagement and the impact of grassroots movements in enhancing recreational opportunities for our tamariki,” said Marie Butturini, Hakeke St Community Centre founding board member and manager of Love & Learn Care and Education Centre.

The journey began when the Whanganui District Council visited the Hakeke St Community Centre, reaching out to residents to understand their needs and desires for the local area.

The council’s initiative to involve the community in decision-making processes laid the groundwork for a project that would foster physical activity and social interaction among local children.

Sport Whanganui played a crucial role in driving the project forward. With a keen understanding of the community’s desires, it partnered with the community to transform the idea of a basketball court into a reality.

Sport Whanganui has been a key organisation in this project, coordinating efforts, rallying support, and ensuring that the voices of the community were heard throughout the process.

Its dedication was instrumental in keeping the momentum moving forward. Two weeks ago the basketbal hoop was installed. The moment the hoop was up, it was clear that the tamariki of the community were eager to embrace this new opportunity.

Since then, the court has become a bustling hub of activity, with children practising their skills daily. Laughter and shouts of joy fill the air as the tamariki practise their shots, and enjoy the simple pleasure of playing basketball together.

This project goes beyond just a physical structure; it symbolises the strength of community bonds and the positive outcomes that can arise when individuals unite for a common cause. The new basketball court serves as a safe space for children to engage in physical activity, fostering teamwork, and a sense of belonging.

Sport Whanganui is also working with the community to come up with a design to be painted on the court later in the year. Rotary has already put funding towards this and Mike Marsh and Fleetline are once again supporting the project following the success of both the Castlecliff and Lorenzdale paint up the park projects.

So watch this space for an official opening of the basketball court in the coming months and if you are interested in designing the court call down to the Hakeke St Community Centre to get a design form.

