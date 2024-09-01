Community spirit shines in Whanganui

Sport Whanganui has been a key organisation in this project, coordinating efforts, rallying support, and ensuring that the voices of the community were heard throughout the process.

Its dedication was instrumental in keeping the momentum moving forward. Two weeks ago the basketbal hoop was installed. The moment the hoop was up, it was clear that the tamariki of the community were eager to embrace this new opportunity.

Since then, the court has become a bustling hub of activity, with children practising their skills daily. Laughter and shouts of joy fill the air as the tamariki practise their shots, and enjoy the simple pleasure of playing basketball together.

This project goes beyond just a physical structure; it symbolises the strength of community bonds and the positive outcomes that can arise when individuals unite for a common cause. The new basketball court serves as a safe space for children to engage in physical activity, fostering teamwork, and a sense of belonging.

Sport Whanganui is also working with the community to come up with a design to be painted on the court later in the year. Rotary has already put funding towards this and Mike Marsh and Fleetline are once again supporting the project following the success of both the Castlecliff and Lorenzdale paint up the park projects.

So watch this space for an official opening of the basketball court in the coming months and if you are interested in designing the court call down to the Hakeke St Community Centre to get a design form.