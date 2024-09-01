Community spirit shines in Whanganui

A new basketball court has been provided for the tamariki of Whanganui East in Hakeke St, due to the tireless efforts of Sport Whanganui and the community.
“This initiative shows the power of local engagement and the impact of grassroots movements in enhancing recreational opportunities for our tamariki,” said Marie Butturini, Hakeke St Community Centre founding board member and manager of Love & Learn Care and Education Centre.
The journey began when the Whanganui District Council visited the Hakeke St Community Centre, reaching out to residents to understand their needs and desires for the local area.
The council’s initiative to involve the community in decision-making processes laid the groundwork for a project that would foster physical activity and social interaction among local children.
Sport Whanganui played a crucial role in driving the project forward. With a keen understanding of the community’s desires, it partnered with the community to transform the idea of a basketball court into a reality.