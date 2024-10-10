Members of a cerebral palsy coffee group.

George Hewitt is starting the Cerebral Palsy Society of New Zealand’s first Whanganui “Coffee Group”. It will be held at Mint Café by Majestic Square - which has an accessible entrance off Watt Street.

“If you are not a member but have cerebral palsy and are keen to find out more, you’re welcome too,” said Hewitt. “If you require someone to assist you getting here, no worries, bring them along.

George Hewitt encourages people with cerebral palsy to come along.

“October is also Be Green and Be Seen month raising awareness for Cerebral Palsy in New Zealand. So if you’re coming just wear something green. Doesn’t need to be too crazy. Socks would pass.

“Non-alcoholic refreshments and food are provided to already signed up members of the Cerebral Palsy Society of New Zealand, with compliments from the society,” he said.