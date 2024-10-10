Advertisement
Coffee group for Cerebral Palsy in Whanganui

Steve Carle
Members of a cerebral palsy coffee group.

George Hewitt is starting the Cerebral Palsy Society of New Zealand’s first Whanganui “Coffee Group”. It will be held at Mint Café by Majestic Square - which has an accessible entrance off Watt Street.

“If you are not a member but have cerebral palsy and are keen to find out more, you’re welcome too,” said Hewitt. “If you require someone to assist you getting here, no worries, bring them along.

George Hewitt encourages people with cerebral palsy to come along.
“October is also Be Green and Be Seen month raising awareness for Cerebral Palsy in New Zealand. So if you’re coming just wear something green. Doesn’t need to be too crazy. Socks would pass.

“Non-alcoholic refreshments and food are provided to already signed up members of the Cerebral Palsy Society of New Zealand, with compliments from the society,” he said.

Be Green and Be Seen - it is the international colour of Cerebral Palsy and because October 6 is World Cerebral Palsy Day.
The Society only covers a contribution towards the food and non-alcoholic drinks of Cerebral Palsy Society members. Anyone who is not a member will have to pay for their own.

Hewitt would be delighted to receive membership applications from Whanganui residents who live with Cerebral Palsy. Membership information can be found on the website: https://cerebralpalsy.org.nz/about-us/membership/

Information about the Coffee Groups is here: https://cerebralpalsy.org.nz/member-services/events/coffee-groups/

Be Green & Be Seen https://cerebralpalsy.org.nz/how-it-works/

Stories of members who will benefit from the funds raised:

https://cerebralpalsy.org.nz/our_members/ryans-resilience-and-determination-prove-doctors-wrong/

https://cerebralpalsy.org.nz/our_members/aiming-high-after-humble-beginnings-on-court/

https://cerebralpalsy.org.nz/our_members/overcoming-obstacles-and-negativity-to-make-the-most-of-life/

There are a number of ways that people can donate to support New Zealanders living with Cerebral Palsy, such as a Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/be-green-and-be-seen-for-cp

■ Details; Sunday, October 20 (third Sunday of every month except January), 1.30 pm at Mint Cafe, Majestic Square.


