Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek
Updated

Carols by Candlelight returns

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Carols by Candlelight in Whanganui, December 2018.

Carols by Candlelight in Whanganui, December 2018.

Don’t miss the 75th Carols by Candlelight, on Saturday, December 7, organised by the Rotary Club of Whanganui North and hosted by the wonderful Nicky Rennie, known from radio and the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club.

The location is the Punch Bowl at the northern end of Virginia Lake, next to the Winter Gardens.

This year, there will be food trucks and sweet treats at the aviary carpark from 5pm to enhance your picnic experience, with carols starting at 6pm.

Originally held at Cooks Gardens and initiated by the YWCA, this cherished event is supported by Brass Whanganui.

Ngaire Eyers Simms praises the outstanding contribution over the decades and conveys grateful thanks to the band which has had another successful year in competition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This 75th year, the Whanganui Community Choir and Lyric Singers will lead the carols supported by performances of local talents Olivia Clunie, and David Tipi.

Also taking part are the Whanganui Male Choir and many other choirs, soloists, and musicians who have been part of Carols by Candlelight in the past.

Clunie is a talented St John’s Hill School student who loves art, music, dance, and especially New Zealand Sign Language and culture. She’s excited to be part of this year’s Carols by Candlelight bringing sign language to the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tipi, a talented local pianist, singer, guitarist, bass player, and proud father of two is the head of music at Nga Tawa and formerly Aorere College, Auckland.

His achievements include leading barbershop quartets to national victories, directing the Jubilee Band to win the Smokefree national final Pacifica Beats, and backing Lorde at the NZ Music Awards.

He has also been a member of prestigious choirs, including Voices NZ Premier Chamber Choir, V8 Vocal Ensemble, NZ Youth Choir, Auckland University Chamber Choir, and The Graduate Choir NZ.

Whanganui District Council and local businesses' support is appreciated in planning this major event, together with the many volunteers involved.

Come and celebrate – see you there, weather permitting.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek