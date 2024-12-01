Carols by Candlelight in Whanganui, December 2018.

Don’t miss the 75th Carols by Candlelight, on Saturday, December 7, organised by the Rotary Club of Whanganui North and hosted by the wonderful Nicky Rennie, known from radio and the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club.

The location is the Punch Bowl at the northern end of Virginia Lake, next to the Winter Gardens.

This year, there will be food trucks and sweet treats at the aviary carpark from 5pm to enhance your picnic experience, with carols starting at 6pm.

Originally held at Cooks Gardens and initiated by the YWCA, this cherished event is supported by Brass Whanganui.

Ngaire Eyers Simms praises the outstanding contribution over the decades and conveys grateful thanks to the band which has had another successful year in competition.